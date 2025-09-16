Brewers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Brewers vs Angels Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (91-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-81)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI

Brewers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-270) | LAA: (+220)

MIL: (-270) | LAA: (+220) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-120) | LAA: +1.5 (-100)

MIL: -1.5 (-120) | LAA: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 16-6, 2.69 ERA vs Caden Dana (Angels) - 0-1, 6.32 ERA

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (16-6) against the Angels and Caden Dana (0-1). Peralta's team is 17-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peralta's team has a record of 12-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Dana has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for one Dana start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (72.3%)

Brewers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -270 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Angels Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Brewers are -120 to cover, and the Angels are -100.

Brewers vs Angels Over/Under

Brewers versus Angels, on Sept. 16, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Brewers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 55 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -270 or better.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 147 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 82-65-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Angels are 50-61 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, Los Angeles has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 148 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-64-5).

The Angels have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 80-68-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 16th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 79 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Christian Yelich is batting .264 with a .458 slugging percentage and 96 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 139 hits, batting .280 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 31 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 72 walks while batting .223. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Jo Adell has collected 116 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, he is 111th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has a slugging percentage of .474, a team-high for the Angels.

Mike Trout's .361 on-base percentage leads his team.

