White Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

White Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Chicago White Sox (57-94) vs. Baltimore Orioles (70-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MASN2

White Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-122) | BAL: (+104)

CHW: (-122) | BAL: (+104) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+168) | BAL: +1.5 (-205)

CHW: -1.5 (+168) | BAL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

White Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith (White Sox) - 6-7, 3.78 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 9-10, 4.43 ERA

The White Sox will look to Shane Smith (6-7) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (9-10). Smith and his team have a record of 14-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Smith's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Orioles have gone 14-13-0 against the spread when Kremer starts. The Orioles are 6-9 in Kremer's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

White Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.8%)

White Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-White Sox, Baltimore is the underdog at +104, and Chicago is -122 playing at home.

White Sox vs Orioles Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -205 to cover.

White Sox versus Orioles on Sept. 16 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The White Sox have split the two contests they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -122.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 67 of their 146 opportunities.

The White Sox are 83-63-0 against the spread in their 146 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 38-46 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 29-35 (45.3%).

The Orioles have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-81-4).

The Orioles have collected a 71-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago with an OBP of .312 this season while batting .231 with 50 walks and 71 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .397.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Lenyn Sosa leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.426) and total hits (126) this season.

Chase Meidroth is batting .270 with a .347 OBP and 23 RBI for Chicago this season.

Meidroth takes an 11-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .406 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a team-high OBP (.346) and slugging percentage (.439), while pacing the Orioles in hits (143, while batting .269).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is batting .255 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Colton Cowser is hitting .202 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .256 with 18 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

9/15/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!