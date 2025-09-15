Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (83-66) vs. Minnesota Twins (65-84)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and YES

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-194) | MIN: (+162)

NYY: (-194) | MIN: (+162) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-120) | MIN: +1.5 (-100)

NYY: -1.5 (-120) | MIN: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 16-8, 3.11 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 6-4, 4.58 ERA

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (16-8) for the Yankees and Simeon Woods Richardson (6-4) for the Twins. Rodon and his team have a record of 12-18-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 16-13. The Twins are 10-8-0 ATS in Woods Richardson's 18 starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 4-3 record in Woods Richardson's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (60%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

The Yankees vs Twins moneyline has New York as a -194 favorite, while Minnesota is a +162 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Yankees are -120 to cover, and the Twins are -100.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Twins on Sept. 15 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 74 wins in the 125 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 22-11 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -194 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 147 opportunities.

In 147 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 68-79-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 21 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, Minnesota has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Twins have played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-68-7).

The Twins have a 69-75-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 163 hits and an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .678. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .471 with four home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .276 and slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying batters, he is 30th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.337/.488.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 107 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has an on-base percentage of .333, a slugging percentage of .555, and has 119 hits, all club-bests for the Twins (while batting .270).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is slugging .402 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 90th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brooks Lee is batting .235 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Kody Clemens is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

Yankees vs Twins Head to Head

8/12/2025: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/11/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/6/2024: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/5/2024: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/16/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2024: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 12-6 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-6 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!