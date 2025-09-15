FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 15

Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Mitchell Parker exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
  • Kai-Wei Teng (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
  • Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
  • Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

  • Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
  • Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup