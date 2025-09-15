Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 15

Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Mitchell Parker exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals