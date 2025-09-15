MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 15
Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Mitchell Parker exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Kai-Wei Teng (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
- Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
- Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances