Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

On Monday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (87-62) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-76)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SNET

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | TB: (+108)

TOR: (-126) | TB: (+108) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+128) | TB: +1.5 (-154)

TOR: -1.5 (+128) | TB: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs TBA (Rays)

The Blue Jays will look to Trey Yesavage, while the Rays' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Yesavage did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51.4%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Blue Jays, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +108, and Toronto is -126 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Rays are -154 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +128.

Blue Jays versus Rays on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (59.7%) in those contests.

This year Toronto has won 39 of 60 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 81 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 87-61-0 against the spread in their 148 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 28 of the 69 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40.6%).

Tampa Bay has a 17-21 record (winning 44.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 144 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-73-8).

The Rays have collected a 62-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.1% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.397) this season, fueled by 163 hits. He has a .304 batting average and a slugging percentage of .493.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (135) this season while batting .303 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .395.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Springer has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has 140 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.314/.400.

Clement has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has 12 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.

Kirk enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a walk and three RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has accumulated 148 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .262 and slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz has a .350 on-base percentage while slugging .475. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .291.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 18 doubles, 28 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .259.

Chandler Simpson is batting .293 with 11 doubles, three triples and 19 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

