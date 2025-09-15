Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (73-77) vs. Cincinnati Reds (74-75)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSOH

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

STL: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

STL: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 7-12, 4.35 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.78 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Matthew Liberatore (7-12, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Zack Littell (9-8, 3.78 ERA). When Liberatore starts, his team is 13-12-0 against the spread this season. Liberatore's team has won 35.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-9). The Reds have a 14-15-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Reds have a 9-9 record in Littell's 18 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.2%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +106 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +158 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -192.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Reds contest on Sept. 15 has been set at 8.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 32 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has been victorious 22 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 72-72-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (38-42).

Cincinnati is 26-33 (winning 44.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Reds have played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-78-8).

The Reds have put together a 73-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 128 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which rank first among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Willson Contreras is hitting .255 with 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a triple, two walks and five RBIs.

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 121 hits.

Donovan has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .240 with a .327 OBP and 47 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.433) while pacing the Reds in hits (154). He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .373.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 69th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks.

Austin Hays is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/20/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

