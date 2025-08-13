Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13
Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.
The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Athletics Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (58-63) vs. Athletics (54-68)
- Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN
Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-132) | OAK: (+112)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 9-5, 2.66 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-4, 4.39 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (9-5) to the mound, while J.T. Ginn (2-4) will take the ball for the Athletics. Rasmussen's team is 12-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 3-5-0 ATS in Ginn's eight starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 3-3 in Ginn's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (54%)
Rays vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +112 underdog at home.
Rays vs Athletics Spread
- The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.
Rays vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rays versus Athletics contest on Aug. 13 has been set at 9.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!
Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Rays have won in 31, or 57.4%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season, the Rays have come away with a win 17 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or better on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 117 games with a total this season.
- The Rays are 51-66-0 against the spread in their 117 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Athletics have won 39 of the 92 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.4%).
- The Athletics have gone 25-40 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (38.5%).
- The Athletics have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-56-6).
- The Athletics have a 62-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.2% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero has 117 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .260 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .524.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 75th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Yandy Diaz has hit 20 homers this season while driving in 67 runs. He's batting .279 this season and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 49th.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
- Brandon Lowe has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.325/.499.
- Lowe enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
- Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 77 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .353.
- Simpson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple and a walk.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .498 and has 130 hits, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 46th and he is 19th in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- He ranks 71st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Shea Langeliers is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 26 walks.
- Nick Kurtz is hitting .300 with 20 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 39 walks.
Rays vs Athletics Head to Head
- 8/12/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/11/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/1/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!