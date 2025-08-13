Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (58-63) vs. Athletics (54-68)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

TB: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

TB: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 9-5, 2.66 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-4, 4.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (9-5) to the mound, while J.T. Ginn (2-4) will take the ball for the Athletics. Rasmussen's team is 12-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 3-5-0 ATS in Ginn's eight starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 3-3 in Ginn's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +112 underdog at home.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Athletics contest on Aug. 13 has been set at 9.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 31, or 57.4%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win 17 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 117 games with a total this season.

The Rays are 51-66-0 against the spread in their 117 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 39 of the 92 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.4%).

The Athletics have gone 25-40 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (38.5%).

The Athletics have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-56-6).

The Athletics have a 62-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 117 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .260 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .524.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 75th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has hit 20 homers this season while driving in 67 runs. He's batting .279 this season and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Diaz has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Brandon Lowe has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.325/.499.

Lowe enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 77 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Simpson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple and a walk.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .498 and has 130 hits, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 46th and he is 19th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 26 walks.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .300 with 20 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 39 walks.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

8/12/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/11/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!