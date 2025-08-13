Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-52) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-62)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | LAA: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | LAA: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | LAA: +1.5 (+106)

LAD: -1.5 (-128) | LAA: +1.5 (+106) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 2.37 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 6-8, 4.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (6-8) will take the ball for the Angels. Ohtani and his team are 3-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ohtani's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Angels have a 14-8-0 ATS record in Hendricks' 22 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 8-10 in those games.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (69%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -205 favorite, while the Angels are a +172 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -128 to cover, while the Angels are +106 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Angels on Aug. 13 is 9. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 60, or 58.3%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 25 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 118 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 49-69-0 against the spread in their 118 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 41 of the 87 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, the Angels have gone 8-6 (57.1%).

The Angels have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times this season for a 64-49-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have collected a 66-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has 131 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .629. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .432 with three doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and six RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 117th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 137th.

Betts has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .293 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .307/.378/.489.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 122 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Pages heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .306 with three doubles, three walks and five RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has racked up 105 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .234 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .389 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 56th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .269 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Jo Adell is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

8/12/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/3/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 6/21/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/8/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

