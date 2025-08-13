Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (69-52) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-76)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-124) | CHW: (+106)

DET: (-124) | CHW: (+106) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

DET: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Tigers) vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-7, 0.00 ERA

Smith (3-7) will take the ball for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Tigers. The White Sox have a 9-11-0 record against the spread in Smith's starts. The White Sox are 5-13 in Smith's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.5%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The White Sox are -160 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +132.

Tigers versus White Sox on Aug. 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 48 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won 41 of 66 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 58 of 115 chances this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 56-59-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 40 of the 112 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Chicago has a 39-68 record (winning only 36.4% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-55-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 64-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 104 hits. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .414.

He is 56th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 26 home runs and 49 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Riley Greene has a team-high 123 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .511.

Greene takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has 10 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .306 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox. He's batting .227 while slugging .399.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .224. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Luis Robert is hitting .220 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 102 hits while slugging .439. Both lead his team.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!