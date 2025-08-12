Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (63-56) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-62)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MNNT

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-220) | MIN: (+184)

NYY: (-220) | MIN: (+184) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-106) | MIN: +1.5 (-113)

NYY: -1.5 (-106) | MIN: +1.5 (-113) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 11-7, 3.35 ERA vs TBA (Twins)

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (11-7), while the Twins' starter has not yet been announced. Rodon and his team have a record of 7-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodon's team is 11-12 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (62.5%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Twins reveal New York as the favorite (-220) and Minnesota as the underdog (+184) on the road.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Twins. The Yankees are -106 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -113.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Yankees-Twins on Aug. 12, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This year New York has won seven of 14 games when listed as at least -220 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 118 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 50-68-0 in 118 games with a line this season.

The Twins have a 16-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39% of those games).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-59-6).

The Twins have a 58-56-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 133 hits and an OBP of .444, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .687. He's batting .336.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in MLB.

Anthony Volpe has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .218/.287/.415.

Trent Grisham has 21 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 93 hits with a .567 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach's .418 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 108th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers has a team-best .350 on-base percentage.

Brooks Lee is batting .243 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Yankees vs Twins Head to Head

8/11/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/6/2024: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/5/2024: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/16/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2024: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 12-6 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-6 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2023: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

