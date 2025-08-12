Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-51) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-62)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-176) | LAA: (+148)

LAD: (-176) | LAA: (+148) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | LAA: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | LAA: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-2, 3.00 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-7, 4.63 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan (3-2) versus the Angels and Tyler Anderson (2-7). When Sheehan starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Anderson starts, the Angels are 16-7-0 against the spread. The Angels are 10-10 in Anderson's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.3%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -176 favorite, while the Angels are a +148 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -114 to cover, while the Angels are -105 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

The Dodgers-Angels contest on Aug. 12 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 60, or 58.8%, of the 102 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Dodgers have won 35 of 55 games when listed as at least -176 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 117 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 49-68-0 against the spread in their 117 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 86 total times this season. They've finished 40-46 in those games.

The Angels have gone 12-15 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer (44.4%).

The Angels have played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-49-5).

The Angels have put together a 65-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 130 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .624, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .389.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .447 with three doubles, four home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Betts has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .268 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .306 with a .490 slugging percentage and 66 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 120 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Pages takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has racked up 103 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .233 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 135th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .392 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .272.

Jo Adell is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/3/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 6/21/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/8/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/7/2023: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

