Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

On Tuesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (59-60) vs. San Diego Padres (67-52)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SDPA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | SD: (+110)

SF: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205)

SF: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-5, 2.85 ERA vs Nestor Cortes (Padres) - 1-1, 7.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Robbie Ray (9-5) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes (1-1) will take the ball for the Padres. Ray and his team are 15-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-4. The Padres have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when Cortes starts. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Cortes start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (55.9%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -130 favorite at home.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Giants are +168 to cover, and the Padres are -205.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Padres on Aug. 12, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 38 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 30-28 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 119 opportunities.

The Giants are 50-69-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 52 total times this season. They've gone 26-26 in those games.

San Diego is 19-20 (winning 48.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-64-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres are 64-53-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 114 hits and an OBP of .381 this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 27 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualified hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .227 with a .400 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up 136 hits with a .491 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Padres. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez is batting .292 with 23 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .268 with 25 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

