Athletics vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 5:16 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Athletics taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Rays Game Info

Athletics (53-68) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-62)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

Athletics vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-112) | TB: (-104)

OAK: (-112) | TB: (-104) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-172) | TB: -1.5 (+142)

OAK: +1.5 (-172) | TB: -1.5 (+142) Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Athletics vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 5-6, 3.59 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-8, 4.92 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Jacob Lopez (5-6) versus the Rays and Shane Baz (8-8). Lopez and his team are 10-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lopez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). When Baz starts, the Rays have gone 11-11-0 against the spread. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Baz's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (51.7%)

Athletics vs Rays Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rays moneyline has the Athletics as a -112 favorite, while the Rays are a -104 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rays Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Rays and are 1.5 on the runline and -172 to cover, while Tampa Bay is +142 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Rays on Aug. 12 is 10. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Rays Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -112.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 120 games with a total this season.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 61-59-0 against the spread.

The Rays have gone 23-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.4% of those games).

The Rays have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Rays have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 46 times this season for a 46-64-6 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 44% of their games this season, going 51-65-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 130 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which lead Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualified batters, he is 42nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying batters, he is 72nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.321/.546.

Nick Kurtz has 23 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 117 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .262 and slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 69th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Caminero takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with six home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .463 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .278 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 26 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .298 with 10 doubles, two triples and 14 walks.

Athletics vs Rays Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!