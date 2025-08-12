Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 12

Will Cal Raleigh or Eugenio Suárez go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +146 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 116 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+146 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 116 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 116 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 116 games (has homered in 25% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Greg Allen (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 86 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 86 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 116 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 116 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Eli White (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 107 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 107 games Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 70 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 70 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 117 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 117 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 117 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 117 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Alex Call (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 113 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 113 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 103 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 103 games (has homered in 1% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +134 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 118 games (has homered in 33.1% of games)

+134 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 118 games (has homered in 33.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 110 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 110 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 91 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 91 games Harrison Bader (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ramón Urías (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Chas McCormick (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 89 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 89 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 114 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 114 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 80 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 80 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 119 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 119 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 69 games

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 83 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 83 games Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Drew Millas (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Adam Frazier (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 82 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 82 games Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luke Maile (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

