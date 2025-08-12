MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 12
Will Cal Raleigh or Eugenio Suárez go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +146 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 116 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 116 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Greg Allen (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 86 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 116 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jurickson Profar (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 107 games
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 70 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 117 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 117 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 113 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 103 games (has homered in 1% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +134 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 118 games (has homered in 33.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 110 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 91 games
- Harrison Bader (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 89 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 114 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 80 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 119 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 69 games
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 83 games
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Adam Frazier (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 82 games
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luke Maile (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Miami Marlins at Cleveland Guardians
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 102 games (has homered in 1% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)