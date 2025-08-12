Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 5:18 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers playing the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (69-51) vs. Chicago White Sox (43-76)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-172) | CHW: (+144)

DET: (-172) | CHW: (+144) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115)

DET: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 6-11, 4.56 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (6-11), while the White Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Flaherty and his team are 8-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team has a record of 6-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (62.8%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. White Sox reveal Detroit as the favorite (-172) and Chicago as the underdog (+144) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-104 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -115 to cover.

Tigers versus White Sox, on Aug. 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 21 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 56-58-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 35.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (39-72).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Chicago has a 16-42 record (winning just 27.6% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 114 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-55-8).

The White Sox have a 63-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 103 hits. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .417.

He is 56th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 113th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene has a team-high 121 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .507.

Greene has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has 10 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 101 hits with a .306 on-base percentage while slugging .442. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .277.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Robert is batting .220 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Mike Tauchman has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks while batting .274.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

