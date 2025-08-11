Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the New York Yankees facing the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (62-56) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-61)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and MNNT

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | MIN: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | MIN: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | MIN: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+115) | MIN: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-5, 4.44 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 3-3, 5.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (6-5) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews (3-3) will get the nod for the Twins. Warren's team is 9-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-8). The Twins have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Matthews' eight starts with a set spread. The Twins are 2-1 in Matthews' three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.7%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

The Yankees vs Twins moneyline has New York as a -168 favorite, while Minnesota is a +142 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+115 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -138 to cover.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

Yankees versus Twins on Aug. 11 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (55.1%) in those games.

New York has a record of 26-13 when favored by -168 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 117 opportunities.

The Yankees are 49-68-0 against the spread in their 117 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have gone 16-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Minnesota has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-58-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 58-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 132 hits and an OBP of .446 to go with a slugging percentage of .691. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .337 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Anthony Volpe has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .245 with a .350 OBP and 45 RBI for New York this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has a .411 slugging percentage, which leads the Twins. He's batting .245 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying players, he is 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 104th and he is 94th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers leads his team with a .354 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .414.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .246.

Kody Clemens has nine doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks while batting .223.

