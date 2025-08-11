MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 11
Will Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 116 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 116 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Christian Moore (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 81 games
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 113 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 79 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 68 games
- Willie MacIver (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 113 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Curtis Mead (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Liover Peguero (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 102 games (has homered in 1% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +138 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 117 games (has homered in 32.5% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 109 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Lance McCullers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Cooper Hummel (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 108 games (has homered in 28.7% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 86 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ryan Fitzgerald (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Mickey Gasper (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Alan Roden (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 85 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 109 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)