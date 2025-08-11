Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 11

Will Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 116 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 41 HR in 116 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 116 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 116 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Christian Moore (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 81 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 81 games Drew Millas (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Daylen Lile (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics

Junior Caminero (Rays): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 113 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 113 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 79 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 79 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 68 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 68 games Willie MacIver (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 113 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 113 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 102 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 102 games (has homered in 1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +138 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 117 games (has homered in 32.5% of games)

+138 to hit a HR | 41 HR in 117 games (has homered in 32.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 109 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 109 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5% of games) Lance McCullers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Cooper Hummel (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 108 games (has homered in 28.7% of games)

+158 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 108 games (has homered in 28.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 86 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 86 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ryan Fitzgerald (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Alan Roden (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 85 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 85 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals