Royals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals.

Royals vs Nationals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (58-60) vs. Washington Nationals (47-70)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MASN

Royals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-146) | WSH: (+124)

KC: (-146) | WSH: (+124) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178)

KC: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Royals) - 7-6, 4.14 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will look to Bailey Falter (7-6) against the Nationals and Cade Cavalli. Falter's team is 13-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Falter's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Cavalli has started just one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for one Cavalli start this season -- they won.

Royals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (60%)

Royals vs Nationals Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +124 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Kansas City is +146 to cover the runline.

Royals vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-Nationals on Aug. 11, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 9-6 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 116 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 59-57-0 in 116 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 41-51 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Washington has a record of 24-34 (41.4%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-47-3).

The Nationals have covered 50.5% of their games this season, going 56-55-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 130 hits, batting .284 this season with 58 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .493.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 24th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads the Royals with an OPS of .836. He has a slash line of .303/.362/.475 this season.

His batting average is seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.321/.436.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 108 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .446.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .268 with 25 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 59th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 58th in slugging.

James Wood's 112 hits, .357 OBP and .487 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .257.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia is hitting .263 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .235.

