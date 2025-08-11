Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (60-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-87)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and COLR

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-215) | COL: (+180)

STL: (-215) | COL: (+180) Spread: STL: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-114)

STL: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 6-9, 5.11 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (6-9) against the Rockies and Chase Dollander. Mikolas' team is 10-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Mikolas' team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Dollander's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (66%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

St. Louis is a -215 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +180 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Cardinals are -105 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -114.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Rockies contest on Aug. 11 has been set at 9, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (50%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given St. Louis this season, with a -215 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 115 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 60-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 27 of the 110 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (24.5%).

Colorado has a 9-49 record (winning only 15.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

In the 114 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-60-4).

The Rockies have a 45-69-0 record ATS this season (covering just 39.5% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .402. He's batting .278 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Alec Burleson is batting .280 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .334.

His batting average is 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Willson Contreras has 105 hits and is batting .258 this season.

Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 108 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .519 and has 108 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 32nd, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Jordan Beck's .343 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .463.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .262.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .296 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

7/23/2025: 6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/22/2025: 8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

