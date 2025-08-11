Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (68-51) vs. Chicago White Sox (43-75)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

DET: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152)

DET: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Tigers) - 4-10, 4.91 ERA vs Elvis Peguero (White Sox) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Paddack (4-10) for the Tigers and Elvis Peguero for the White Sox. Paddack and his team have a record of 10-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Paddack starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-9. Peguero never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (63.6%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

The Tigers vs White Sox moneyline has Detroit as a -134 favorite, while Chicago is a +114 underdog at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Tigers are +126 to cover, and the White Sox are -152.

Tigers versus White Sox, on Aug. 11, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (62.7%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won 35 of 56 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 113 opportunities.

In 113 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 56-57-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 110 total times this season. They've gone 39-71 in those games.

Chicago is 34-60 (winning only 36.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 113 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-54-8).

The White Sox have a 62-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .271 with 59 walks and 61 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .421.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .241 with 23 doubles, 25 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 118th, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 120 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Zach McKinstry is batting .269 with a .348 OBP and 39 RBI for Detroit this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .226 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Lenyn Sosa's 100 hits, .307 on-base percentage and .444 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .278.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Luis Robert has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .222.

Mike Tauchman has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .277.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

