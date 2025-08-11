Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Texas Rangers (60-59) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-61)
- Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and ARID
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-172) | ARI: (+144)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 10-3, 1.38 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.20 ERA
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 1.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.20 ERA). Eovaldi and his team are 13-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-2. The Diamondbacks are 9-5-0 ATS in Nelson's 14 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 3-3 in Nelson's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (57.9%)
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Texas as a -172 favorite, while Arizona is a +144 underdog on the road.
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Rangers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+122 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -146 to cover.
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Diamondbacks on Aug. 11 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with 36 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Texas has won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers are 64-54-0 against the spread in their 118 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have won 43.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-25).
- Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-51-6).
- The Diamondbacks have a 53-61-0 record ATS this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.354) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He has a .226 batting average and an on-base percentage of .302.
- Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 148th, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 150th in slugging.
- Corey Seager leads the Rangers in OBP (.370) and total hits (85) this season. He's batting .265 while slugging .470.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 40th.
- Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.398) powered by 30 extra-base hits.
- Wyatt Langford has been key for Texas with 89 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .408.
- Langford brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .125 with four walks and an RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo has a .430 slugging percentage, which paces the Diamondbacks. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .385.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.
- Perdomo takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBIs.
- Corbin Carroll paces his team with 101 hits. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is sixth in slugging.
- Ketel Marte has accumulated a team-best .392 on-base percentage.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!