Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Texas Rangers (60-59) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-61)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ARID

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-172) | ARI: (+144)

TEX: (-172) | ARI: (+144) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

TEX: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 10-3, 1.38 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.20 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 1.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.20 ERA). Eovaldi and his team are 13-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-2. The Diamondbacks are 9-5-0 ATS in Nelson's 14 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 3-3 in Nelson's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (57.9%)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Rangers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Texas as a -172 favorite, while Arizona is a +144 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+122 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -146 to cover.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Diamondbacks on Aug. 11 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 36 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 64-54-0 against the spread in their 118 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 43.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-25).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-51-6).

The Diamondbacks have a 53-61-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.354) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He has a .226 batting average and an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 148th, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 150th in slugging.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers in OBP (.370) and total hits (85) this season. He's batting .265 while slugging .470.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.398) powered by 30 extra-base hits.

Wyatt Langford has been key for Texas with 89 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Langford brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .125 with four walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .430 slugging percentage, which paces the Diamondbacks. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBIs.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 101 hits. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ketel Marte has accumulated a team-best .392 on-base percentage.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

