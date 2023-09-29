Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 7:35 PM

The Friday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (81-78) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-105)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | KC: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | KC: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 3-7, 5.74 ERA vs Jordan Lyles (Royals) - 5-17, 6.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-7) to the mound, while Lyles (5-17) will get the nod for the Royals. Rodon's team is 3-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team has a record of 1-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lyles starts, the Royals are 10-18-0 against the spread. The Royals are 5-20 in Lyles' 25 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.7%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Royals, New York is the favorite at -154, and Kansas City is +130 playing at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +106 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -128.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Royals on September 29, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (55.7%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 29 of 43 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 70 of 157 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 79-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 134 total times this season. They've finished 45-89 in those games.

Kansas City is 29-65 (winning only 30.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 156 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-75-5).

The Royals have a 69-87-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads New York with 159 hits and an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452. He's batting .270.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 43rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Aaron Judge is hitting .267 with 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 86 walks, while slugging .617 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Anthony Volpe is batting .207 with a .384 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Volpe has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two doubles and two walks.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.487) and leads the Royals in hits (172). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Salvador Perez has 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 18 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

MJ Melendez is hitting .232 with 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 61 walks.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .324 OBP.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

4/29/2022: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/23/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/22/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/21/2023: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/31/2022: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/30/2022: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/29/2022: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 7/28/2022: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/1/2022: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/30/2022: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!