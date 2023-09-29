Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29
Odds updated as of 7:35 PM
The Friday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals.
Yankees vs Royals Game Info
- New York Yankees (81-78) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-105)
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: BSKC
Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | KC: (+130)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 3-7, 5.74 ERA vs Jordan Lyles (Royals) - 5-17, 6.08 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-7) to the mound, while Lyles (5-17) will get the nod for the Royals. Rodon's team is 3-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team has a record of 1-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lyles starts, the Royals are 10-18-0 against the spread. The Royals are 5-20 in Lyles' 25 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (58.7%)
Yankees vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Royals, New York is the favorite at -154, and Kansas City is +130 playing at home.
Yankees vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +106 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -128.
Yankees vs Royals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Royals on September 29, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (55.7%) in those contests.
- This year New York has won 29 of 43 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 70 of 157 chances this season.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 79-78-0 against the spread this season.
- The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 134 total times this season. They've finished 45-89 in those games.
- Kansas City is 29-65 (winning only 30.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.
- In the 156 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-75-5).
- The Royals have a 69-87-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres leads New York with 159 hits and an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452. He's batting .270.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 43rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Aaron Judge is hitting .267 with 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 86 walks, while slugging .617 with an on-base percentage of .405.
- Anthony Volpe is batting .207 with a .384 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.
- Volpe has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two doubles and two walks.
- DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.487) and leads the Royals in hits (172). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Salvador Perez has 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 18 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .290.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.
- MJ Melendez is hitting .232 with 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 61 walks.
- Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .324 OBP.
Yankees vs Royals Head to Head
- 4/29/2022: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/23/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/22/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 7/21/2023: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 7/31/2022: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 7/30/2022: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 7/29/2022: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)
- 7/28/2022: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 5/1/2022: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 4/30/2022: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
