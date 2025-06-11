Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (40-25) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-33)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network, FDSKC, and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | KC: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150)

NYY: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 2-3, 4.04 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 5-3, 1.43 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-3) against the Royals and Kris Bubic (5-3). Schmidt and his team have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Schmidt's team is 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Bubic's starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Bubic's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (56.5%)

Prediction: Royals win (56.5%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Royals reveal New York as the favorite (-130) and Kansas City as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Yankees are +125 to cover, and the Royals are -150.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

Yankees versus Royals, on June 11, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (66.1%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 32 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 64 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 30-34-0 in 64 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 20 of the 40 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Kansas City has gone 10-12 (45.5%).

In the 67 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-39-1).

The Royals have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 36-31-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.491), slugging percentage (.776) and total hits (97) this season. He has a .396 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualified batters.

Bellinger takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .310 with a .459 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Goldschmidt has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Anthony Volpe has eight home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Volpe has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .490 and has 76 hits, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 23rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Witt takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has a .374 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .308 while slugging .481.

Including all qualified players, he is 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .279 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Jonathan India is batting .248 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

6/10/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/15/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/10/2024: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

