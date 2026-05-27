Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (33-22) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-33)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | KC: (+132)

NYY: (-156) | KC: (+132) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+104) | KC: +1.5 (-125)

NYY: -1.5 (+104) | KC: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-3, 4.72 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole against the Royals and Noah Cameron (2-3). Cole and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Cole's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Cameron starts, the Royals have gone 2-5-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (53%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Yankees, Kansas City is the underdog at +132, and New York is -156 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+104 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -125 to cover.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Royals contest on May 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 30, or 62.5%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 14 of 21 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 52 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 26-26-0 in 52 games with a line this season.

The Royals have a 10-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

Kansas City has not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer in three chances.

The Royals have played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-29-0).

The Royals have a 23-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.497) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Bellinger will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Aaron Judge has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He's batting .256 and slugging .563.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in the major leagues.

Judge takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ben Rice leads New York with 51 hits. He is batting .285 this season and 27 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Trent Grisham is batting .201 with a .319 OBP and 29 RBI for New York this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .360, a slugging percentage of .493, and has 64 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .295).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 24th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Witt brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .203 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Salvador Perez has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while hitting .212.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

5/26/2026: 15-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

15-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/25/2026: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/18/2026: 13-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/17/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/12/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/11/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/15/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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