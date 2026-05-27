Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Red Sox Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (37-18) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-31)
- Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and BravesVsn
Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | BOS: (+100)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-2, 1.97 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 4-2, 3.33 ERA
The probable starters are Bryce Elder (4-2) for the Braves and Connelly Early (4-2) for the Red Sox. Elder's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Elder's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have gone 4-6-0 against the spread when Early starts. The Red Sox are 2-1 in Early's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (51.7%)
Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Atlanta is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +100 underdog at home.
Braves vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +136 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -164.
Braves vs Red Sox Over/Under
- Braves versus Red Sox on May 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.
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Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (71.4%) in those contests.
- This year Atlanta has won 26 of 37 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 55 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Braves have posted a record of 34-21-0 against the spread this season.
- The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've finished 6-11 in those games.
- Boston has gone 6-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (37.5%).
- The Red Sox have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-28-1).
- The Red Sox have collected a 21-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 39.6% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has 56 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .263 with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .554.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Olson has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .095 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.418) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Michael Harris II has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .533 this season.
- Mauricio Dubon is batting .259 with a .313 OBP and 29 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .379 and has 52 hits, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .286 and slugging .522.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Contreras enters this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .410 with a double, two triples, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.
- Wilyer Abreu is slugging .436 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .276 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Jarren Duran has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .198.
Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 5/26/2026: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/17/2026: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/16/2026: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/15/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/1/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/31/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/30/2025: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
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