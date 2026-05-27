Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Red Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (37-18) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-31)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and BravesVsn

Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | BOS: (+100)

ATL: (-118) | BOS: (+100) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-2, 1.97 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 4-2, 3.33 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (4-2) for the Braves and Connelly Early (4-2) for the Red Sox. Elder's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Elder's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have gone 4-6-0 against the spread when Early starts. The Red Sox are 2-1 in Early's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.7%)

Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline

Atlanta is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +100 underdog at home.

Braves vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +136 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -164.

Braves versus Red Sox on May 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (71.4%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won 26 of 37 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 55 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 34-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've finished 6-11 in those games.

Boston has gone 6-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (37.5%).

The Red Sox have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-28-1).

The Red Sox have collected a 21-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 39.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 56 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .263 with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Olson has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .095 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.418) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualified batters.

Michael Harris II has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .533 this season.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .259 with a .313 OBP and 29 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .379 and has 52 hits, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .286 and slugging .522.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Contreras enters this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .410 with a double, two triples, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is slugging .436 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .276 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 walks.

Jarren Duran has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .198.

Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/26/2026: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2026: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2026: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/1/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/30/2025: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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