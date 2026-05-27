Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers will face the Houston Astros in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (25-29) vs. Houston Astros (24-32)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SCHN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-164) | HOU: (+138)

TEX: (-164) | HOU: (+138) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | HOU: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | HOU: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 3-4, 3.86 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 2-6, 5.75 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (3-4) for the Rangers and Mike Burrows (2-6) for the Astros. deGrom and his team are 7-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. deGrom's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). When Burrows starts, the Astros have gone 2-8-0 against the spread. The Astros are 2-5 in Burrows' seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.8%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

The Rangers vs Astros moneyline has Texas as a -164 favorite, while Houston is a +138 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Texas is +130 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Astros on May 27 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

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Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -164 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 54 opportunities.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 28-26-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 39 total times this season. They've gone 18-21 in those games.

Houston is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Astros have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-23-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 24-32-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 56 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459. He's batting .303.

Among qualified hitters, he is 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Jake Burger has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.289/.434.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 41 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated 60 hits with a .414 on-base percentage and a .631 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .303.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 10th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .260. He's slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Isaac Paredes has eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .240.

Cam Smith is hitting .213 with seven doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

5/26/2026: 10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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