Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (25-30) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (34-18)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MASN, and Rays.TV

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+155)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 4-3, 5.51 ERA vs Steven Matz (Rays) - 4-1, 3.70 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (4-3) versus the Rays and Steven Matz (4-1). When Bassitt starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Bassitt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have a 6-2-0 record against the spread in Matz's starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in three of Matz's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Orioles, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -102, and Baltimore is -116 playing at home.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Rays are +155 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

Orioles versus Rays on May 27 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 15 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won 15 of 28 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 55 opportunities.

The Orioles are 25-30-0 against the spread in their 55 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 59.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-9).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 10-6 (62.5%).

The Rays have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-24-0).

The Rays have a 31-20-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 48 hits, batting .232 this season with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .318 and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .250 with 48 walks and 32 runs scored. He's slugging .357.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .270 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 35 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .478.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is hitting .266 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 28th in slugging.

Caminero takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with 59 hits and a .388 OBP. He has a batting average of .312 while slugging .497.

He is currently fifth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .278 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Chandler Simpson leads his team with a .355 slugging percentage.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

5/26/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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