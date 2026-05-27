Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Rays Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (25-30) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (34-18)
- Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MASN, and Rays.TV
Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102)
- Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 4-3, 5.51 ERA vs Steven Matz (Rays) - 4-1, 3.70 ERA
The Orioles will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (4-3) versus the Rays and Steven Matz (4-1). When Bassitt starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Bassitt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have a 6-2-0 record against the spread in Matz's starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in three of Matz's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.
Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (55%)
Orioles vs Rays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Orioles, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -102, and Baltimore is -116 playing at home.
Orioles vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Rays are +155 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Orioles vs Rays Over/Under
- Orioles versus Rays on May 27 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.
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Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Orioles have come away with 15 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Baltimore has won 15 of 28 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 55 opportunities.
- The Orioles are 25-30-0 against the spread in their 55 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays have won 59.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-9).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 10-6 (62.5%).
- The Rays have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-24-0).
- The Rays have a 31-20-0 record ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 48 hits, batting .232 this season with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .318 and a slugging percentage of .435.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 64th in slugging.
- Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .250 with 48 walks and 32 runs scored. He's slugging .357.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.
- Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .270 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 35 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .478.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero is hitting .266 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .358.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 28th in slugging.
- Caminero takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz leads his team with 59 hits and a .388 OBP. He has a batting average of .312 while slugging .497.
- He is currently fifth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jonathan Aranda is batting .278 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Chandler Simpson leads his team with a .355 slugging percentage.
Orioles vs Rays Head to Head
- 5/26/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/25/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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