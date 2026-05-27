Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-26) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-26)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155)

PIT: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-6, 4.79 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-4, 5.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (1-6) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (2-4) will take the ball for the Cubs. Chandler and his team are 4-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Chandler's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cubs have a 2-8-0 record against the spread in Taillon's starts. The Cubs have a 2-2 record in Taillon's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -112 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Cubs are +155 to cover, while the Pirates are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

Pirates versus Cubs on May 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -124 and the under set at +102.

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Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 19, or 61.3%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 17 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 54 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 28-26-0 in 54 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have an 8-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Chicago is 6-9 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-24-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs are 21-33-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 51 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .270 with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .550.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .256 with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .379.

His batting average is 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Reynolds enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Oneil Cruz has hit 11 homers with a team-high .461 SLG this season.

Cruz enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a home run and two RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz has 44 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.

Horwitz has safely hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .252 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 83rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Michael Busch's .359 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .231 while slugging .390.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has a .356 slugging percentage, which leads the Cubs.

Ian Happ has 40 hits to pace his team.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

5/26/2026: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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