White Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Twins Game Info

Chicago White Sox (27-27) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-28)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Twins.TV

White Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

CHW: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172)

CHW: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

White Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 7-1, 2.04 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 1-2, 4.03 ERA

The White Sox will give the nod to Davis Martin (7-1) versus the Twins and Connor Prielipp (1-2). Martin and his team are 9-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Twins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Prielipp's starts. The Twins have a 2-4 record in Prielipp's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

White Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (56.8%)

White Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-White Sox, Minnesota is the underdog at +102, and Chicago is -120 playing at home.

White Sox vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the White Sox. The Twins are +172 to cover, while the White Sox are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the White Sox versus Twins game on May 27 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 52 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox are 30-22-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-18).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Minnesota has gone 16-16 (50%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times this season for a 32-21-1 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 30-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .233 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 while slugging .476.

He is 110th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Munetaka Murakami leads Chicago with 45 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He's batting .234 and slugging .547.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Murakami heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.323/.469.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

Meidroth heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has totaled 50 hits with a .567 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is fifth in slugging.

Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Austin Martin a has .393 on-base percentage to pace the Twins.

Luke Keaschall is batting .234 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.

White Sox vs Twins Head to Head

5/26/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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