White Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
White Sox vs Twins Game Info
- Chicago White Sox (27-27) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-28)
- Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and Twins.TV
White Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHW: (-120) | MIN: (+102)
- Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
White Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 7-1, 2.04 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 1-2, 4.03 ERA
The White Sox will give the nod to Davis Martin (7-1) versus the Twins and Connor Prielipp (1-2). Martin and his team are 9-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Twins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Prielipp's starts. The Twins have a 2-4 record in Prielipp's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
White Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: White Sox win (56.8%)
White Sox vs Twins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Twins-White Sox, Minnesota is the underdog at +102, and Chicago is -120 playing at home.
White Sox vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the White Sox. The Twins are +172 to cover, while the White Sox are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
White Sox vs Twins Over/Under
- The over/under for the White Sox versus Twins game on May 27 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
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White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends
- The White Sox have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 1-2 when favored by -120 or more this year.
- The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 52 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The White Sox are 30-22-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Twins have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-18).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Minnesota has gone 16-16 (50%).
- The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times this season for a 32-21-1 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have collected a 30-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas is hitting .233 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 while slugging .476.
- He is 110th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Munetaka Murakami leads Chicago with 45 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He's batting .234 and slugging .547.
- He ranks 104th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Murakami heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
- Colson Montgomery has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.323/.469.
- Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
- Meidroth heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has totaled 50 hits with a .567 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 79th in slugging.
- Austin Martin a has .393 on-base percentage to pace the Twins.
- Luke Keaschall is batting .234 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.
White Sox vs Twins Head to Head
- 5/26/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
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