Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (32-22) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-32)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and YES

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-205) | KC: (+172)

NYY: (-205) | KC: (+172) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-120) | KC: +1.5 (+100)

NYY: -1.5 (-120) | KC: +1.5 (+100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 6-2, 1.50 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Royals) - 0-1, 9.82 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cam Schlittler (6-2) for the Yankees and Bailey Falter (0-1) for the Royals. Schlittler's team is 7-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schlittler's team is 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Falter has started only one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Falter start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.2%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Yankees, Kansas City is the underdog at +172, and New York is -205 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Royals. The Yankees are -120 to cover the spread, while the Royals are +100.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Royals on May 26, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 29, or 61.7%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 51 opportunities.

In 51 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 25-26-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 10 of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).

Kansas City has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +172 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 22 times this season for a 22-29-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together a 23-28-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.1% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York with an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484. He's batting .274 on the season.

Among qualified batters, he is 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Bellinger hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Aaron Judge has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among all qualified batters, he is 84th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Judge takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Ben Rice leads New York with 48 hits. He is batting .276 this season and 26 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Trent Grisham has six home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .192 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .360, a slugging percentage of .481, and has 63 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .294).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Witt takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 66th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .201 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .215 with five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

5/25/2026: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/18/2026: 13-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/17/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/12/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/11/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/15/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/10/2024: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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