Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Texas Rangers facing the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (24-29) vs. Houston Astros (24-31)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SCHN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | HOU: (+114)

TEX: (-134) | HOU: (+114) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-4, 4.61 ERA vs Jason Alexander (Astros) - 1-0, 7.30 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Leiter (1-4) for the Rangers and Jason Alexander (1-0) for the Astros. Leiter and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Leiter's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). Alexander has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for one Alexander start this season -- they won.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.8%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Texas is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +114 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Rangers are +152 to cover, and the Astros are -184.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

The Rangers-Astros contest on May 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those games.

This season Texas has come away with a win one time in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 53 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 27-26-0 in 53 games with a line this season.

The Astros are 18-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.4% of those games).

Houston has a record of 12-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (46.2%).

The Astros have played in 55 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-23-2).

The Astros have collected a 24-31-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 55 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .302 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .268 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified, he ranks 51st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is batting .240 with a .438 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 39 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has totaled 58 hits with a .415 on-base percentage and a .606 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .301.

Including all qualifying players, he is 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is second and he is third in slugging.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .246 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Cam Smith has seven doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .211.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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