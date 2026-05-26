Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Texas Rangers facing the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Astros Game Info
- Texas Rangers (24-29) vs. Houston Astros (24-31)
- Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and SCHN
Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | HOU: (+114)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-4, 4.61 ERA vs Jason Alexander (Astros) - 1-0, 7.30 ERA
The probable starters are Jack Leiter (1-4) for the Rangers and Jason Alexander (1-0) for the Astros. Leiter and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Leiter's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). Alexander has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for one Alexander start this season -- they won.
Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (55.8%)
Rangers vs Astros Moneyline
- Texas is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +114 underdog on the road.
Rangers vs Astros Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Rangers are +152 to cover, and the Astros are -184.
Rangers vs Astros Over/Under
- The Rangers-Astros contest on May 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.
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Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those games.
- This season Texas has come away with a win one time in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 53 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 27-26-0 in 53 games with a line this season.
- The Astros are 18-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.4% of those games).
- Houston has a record of 12-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (46.2%).
- The Astros have played in 55 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-23-2).
- The Astros have collected a 24-31-0 record ATS this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung has 55 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .302 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .268 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 51st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.
- Jake Burger is batting .240 with a .438 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.
- Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 39 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .454.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has totaled 58 hits with a .415 on-base percentage and a .606 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .301.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is second and he is third in slugging.
- Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .246 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Cam Smith has seven doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .211.
Rangers vs Astros Head to Head
- 5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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