Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (26-28) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-26)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Twins.TV

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | CHW: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | CHW: (-102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 3-3, 3.02 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-3, 4.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (3-3) to the mound, while Sean Burke (2-3) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Ryan and his team are 6-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Ryan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. When Burke starts, the White Sox are 3-5-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 2-6 in Burke's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56.8%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Twins, Chicago is the underdog at -102, and Minnesota is -116 playing on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The Twins are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -178 to cover.

Twins versus White Sox on May 26 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 53 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 29-24-0 in 53 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 48.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-23).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Chicago has a 20-20 record (winning 50% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-22-0).

The White Sox have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 30-21-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 50 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .579. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Brooks Lee is batting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Lee enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Austin Martin has 41 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396.

Luke Keaschall has been key for Minnesota with 42 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .306.

Keaschall heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami paces his team with 44 hits and a .374 OBP. He has a batting average of .235 while slugging .540.

His batting average is 108th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is batting .217 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .378 to lead his team.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/23/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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