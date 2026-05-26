Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 26

Will Matt Olson or Willson Contreras go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Matt Olson (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers

Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Gage Workman (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Chad Stevens (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 51 games (has homered in 35.3% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 51 games (has homered in 35.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 52 games Nick Castellanos (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Byron Buxton (Twins): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 53 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 53 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 52 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 52 games (has homered in 25% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 54 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 54 games (has homered in 29.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Owen Caissie (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 51 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 51 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Cedric Mullins (Rays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 54 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 54 games (has homered in 29.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 25.5% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Justin Foscue (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians