MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 26
Will Matt Olson or Willson Contreras go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox
- Matt Olson (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Sandy León (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Gage Workman (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Chad Stevens (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 51 games (has homered in 35.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 53 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 52 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 54 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 51 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Rays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 54 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Justin Foscue (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)