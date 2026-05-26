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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 26

Will Kyle Harrison strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers

  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Jordan Wicks (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

  • Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians

  • Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

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