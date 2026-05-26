Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 26

Will Kyle Harrison strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 6.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers

Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Jordan Wicks (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians