MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 26
Will Kyle Harrison strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Athletics
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Jordan Wicks (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians
- Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances