NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 26

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the San Antonio Spurs versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, is sure to please.

Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important games in the NBA today.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Thunder (64.82% win probability)

Thunder (64.82% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-5.5)

Thunder (-5.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Thunder -196, Spurs +164

Thunder -196, Spurs +164 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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