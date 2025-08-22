Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (69-58) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-59)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video, and NESN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-174) | BOS: (+146)

NYY: (-174) | BOS: (+146) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | BOS: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | BOS: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 13-5, 3.26 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 9-6, 3.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Max Fried (13-5) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (9-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Fried and his team have a record of 14-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Fried starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 16-9. The Red Sox have a 13-8-0 ATS record in Bello's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Bello's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (62.3%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Yankees vs Red Sox moneyline has New York as a -174 favorite, while Boston is a +146 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -134 to cover.

The over/under for the Yankees versus Red Sox contest on Aug. 22 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 60, or 57.1%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 21 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 59 of 125 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 55-70-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-24).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Boston has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-60-5).

The Red Sox have collected a 70-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 140 hits and an OBP of .444, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .680. He's batting .329.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 44th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Trent Grisham has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Ben Rice is batting .243 with a .338 OBP and 47 RBI for New York this season.

Rice heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, a triple, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .449. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .261.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Story has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 78th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 25 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .250.

Alex Bregman is batting .303 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

