FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 22

Will Max Fried strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

  • Aaron Civale (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

  • Ryan Bergert (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

  • Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

  • Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

  • José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
  • Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

  • Joey Wentz (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 1.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
  • Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup