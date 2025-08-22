Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 22

Will Max Fried strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Aaron Civale (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Ryan Bergert (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

