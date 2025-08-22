MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 22
Will Max Fried strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
- Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
- Aaron Civale (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
- Ryan Bergert (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
- José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
- Joey Wentz (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 1.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance