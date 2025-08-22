Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the San Francisco Giants.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (80-48) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-67)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-174) | SF: (+146)

MIL: (-174) | SF: (+146) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+125) | SF: +1.5 (-150)

MIL: -1.5 (+125) | SF: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 10-4, 3.32 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Jose Quintana (10-4) for the Brewers and Carson Whisenhunt for the Giants. Quintana and his team are 13-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Quintana's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Whisenhunt's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.1%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +146 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +125 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -150.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Giants contest on Aug. 22, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 46 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-3 when favored by -174 or more this year.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 61 of 126 chances this season.

The Brewers are 74-52-0 against the spread in their 126 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have a 22-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.9% of those games).

San Francisco is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Giants have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-64-6).

The Giants have put together a 54-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is batting .262 with 14 doubles, 26 home runs and 53 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .462.

He is 62nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He's batting .286.

He is 22nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Turang takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

William Contreras has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .300 with 37 walks and 61 runs scored.

Frelick enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has an on-base percentage of .374 and has 122 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .254 and slugging .468.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .262 with 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Willy Adames is hitting .222 with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.

Heliot Ramos is slugging .403 to lead his team.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!