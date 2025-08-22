Rays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rays vs Cardinals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (61-67) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-65)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSMW

Rays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | STL: (+114)

TB: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Rays) - 6-4, 2.67 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 6-9, 4.99 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Adrian Houser (6-4, 2.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.99 ERA). Houser's team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Houser's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 10-14-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 17 of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 7-10 in those games.

Rays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (61.5%)

Rays vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Rays, St. Louis is the underdog at +114, and Tampa Bay is -134 playing at home.

Rays vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +152 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rays-Cardinals on Aug. 22, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Rays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (57.9%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 16-14 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 124 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 52-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 68 total times this season. They've finished 33-35 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, St. Louis has gone 16-22 (42.1%).

In the 124 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-55-5).

The Cardinals have covered 51.6% of their games this season, going 64-60-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 122 hits, batting .255 this season with 56 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .298 and a slugging percentage of .519.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 88th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Caminero has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with three walks and an RBI.

Yandy Diaz has hit 21 homers this season while driving in 73 runs. He's batting .281 this season and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe is batting .269 with a .485 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 19 RBI and a batting average of .302 this season.

Simpson has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is hitting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 65th in slugging.

Willson Contreras' 112 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is currently 70th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Masyn Winn is hitting .260 with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Lars Nootbaar has 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 50 walks while batting .244.

Rays vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/21/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/6/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/9/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/8/2022: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/7/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

