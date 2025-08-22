Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (58-69) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-82)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNNT

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)

MIN: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 3-4, 5.06 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 3-8, 4.88 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Zebby Matthews (3-4, 5.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Aaron Civale (3-8, 4.88 ERA). Matthews and his team are 3-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Matthews' team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 6-10-0 ATS record in Civale's 16 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-11 record in Civale's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (59.4%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-White Sox, Minnesota is the favorite at -142, and Chicago is +120 playing at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Minnesota is +122 to cover the runline.

The Twins-White Sox game on Aug. 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 37 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 18 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 60-62-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 41-78 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.5% of those games).

Chicago has gone 30-64 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (31.9%).

The White Sox have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-60-8).

The White Sox have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 68-54-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 99 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .270 with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 50 runs. He's batting .247 this season and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 102nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging in the majors.

Larnach heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Brooks Lee is batting .249 with a .394 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 91 hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up an on-base percentage of .307, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .231 and slugging .396.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 139th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 119th and he is 113th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .227 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Lenyn Sosa has a team-high slugging percentage (.444) while leading the White Sox in hits (108).

Luis Robert has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks while batting .220.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/23/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

