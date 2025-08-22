Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (67-60) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-69)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Apple TV+

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-112) | ATL: (-104)

NYM: (-112) | ATL: (-104) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 4-3, 4.72 ERA

The Mets will look to Nolan McLean (1-0) versus the Braves and Joey Wentz (4-3). McLean helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. McLean has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Wentz starts, the Braves are 2-4-0 against the spread. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for four Wentz starts this season -- they lost every time.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.8%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Mets, Atlanta is the underdog at -104, and New York is -112 playing on the road.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +150 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -182.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

Mets versus Braves on Aug. 22 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (60%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 50 times in 84 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 120 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 56-64-0 in 120 games with a line this season.

The Braves have gone 11-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Atlanta has gone 8-24 (25%).

In the 121 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-61-8).

The Braves have a 51-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 110 hits. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .491.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 51 extra-base hits. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying players, he is 62nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Lindor has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .452 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 126 hits and is batting .264 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 116 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.457) while leading the Braves in hits (132). He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Marcell Ozuna leads his team with a .368 OBP. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .423.

His batting average ranks 127th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Michael Harris II is batting .257 with 21 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 13 walks.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .229 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 47 walks.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

