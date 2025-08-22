Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:17 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Texas Rangers facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Rangers vs Guardians Game Info

Texas Rangers (63-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-62)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CLEG

Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-166) | CLE: (+140)

TEX: (-166) | CLE: (+140) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150)

TEX: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-3, 1.76 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-6, 4.50 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (11-3, 1.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.50 ERA). Eovaldi and his team have a record of 14-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Eovaldi's team has won 81.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-2). The Guardians are 9-6-0 ATS in Cecconi's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians are 4-3 in Cecconi's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (64.4%)

Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +140 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Guardians are -150 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +125.

Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under

Rangers versus Guardians on Aug. 22 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 37 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 13 of 17 games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 128 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 67-61-0 in 128 games with a line this season.

The Guardians are 29-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Cleveland has gone 7-12 (36.8%).

In the 123 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-63-4).

The Guardians have a 64-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .364, fueled by 32 extra-base hits. He has a .230 batting average and an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.

Corey Seager has 97 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which lead the Rangers this season. He's batting .269 and slugging .479.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 48th, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Josh Smith is batting .262 with a .389 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Smith heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk and two RBIs.

Wyatt Langford has 18 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-high OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.517), and leads the Guardians in hits (135, while batting .291).

Including all qualifying players, he is 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 22nd and he is 14th in slugging.

Ramirez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .277. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .226.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks.

