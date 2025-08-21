Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the New York Yankees facing the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (69-57) vs. Boston Red Sox (68-59)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | BOS: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | BOS: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)

NYY: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 1-1, 5.14 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 8-2, 3.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Gil (1-1) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (8-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Gil's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Gil starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Red Sox have a 13-6-0 record against the spread in Giolito's starts. The Red Sox have a 6-4 record in Giolito's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (61%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

New York is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Red Sox. The Yankees are +152 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -184.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Red Sox game on Aug. 21, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 60, or 57.7%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 47 of 76 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 124 opportunities.

In 124 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 55-69-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have a 20-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Boston has gone 8-13 (38.1%).

The Red Sox have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-60-5).

The Red Sox have collected a 69-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 139 hits and an OBP of .445, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .684. He's batting .330.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average ranks 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.353/.464.

Anthony Volpe is batting .213 with a .280 OBP and 65 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated a .336 on-base percentage and a .451 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .261.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 71st, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Trevor Story has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Alex Bregman is hitting .298 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

