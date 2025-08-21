Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the New York Mets facing the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (67-59) vs. Washington Nationals (51-75)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

NYM: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 4.78 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 5-12, 4.04 ERA

The Mets will look to Sean Manaea (1-1) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (5-12). Manaea and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Manaea's team has won 20% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-4). The Nationals have gone 13-12-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Nationals have a 6-9 record in Gore's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53.3%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Nationals are -146 to cover, and the Mets are +122.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mets-Nationals game on Aug. 21, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 51 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 30 of 55 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 119 chances this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 56-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 101 total times this season. They've finished 45-56 in those games.

Washington has a record of 28-42 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (40%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-49-6).

The Nationals have put together a 60-60-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 110 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .497.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (126) this season while batting .265 with 61 extra-base hits. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average is 56th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Francisco Lindor has hit 24 homers with a team-high .453 SLG this season.

Lindor has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .381 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 20 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up a slugging percentage of .457, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 57th in slugging.

James Wood has 120 hits with a .354 on-base percentage while slugging .474. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .256.

His batting average is 88th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .260.

Josh Bell is hitting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

