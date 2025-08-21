Cardinals vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Rays Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (63-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-66)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-122) | TB: (+104)

STL: (-122) | TB: (+104) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170)

STL: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 11-6, 4.30 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 1-2, 4.68 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Sonny Gray (11-6, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Joe Boyle (1-2, 4.68 ERA). Gray's team is 12-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Boyle's starts. The Rays are 2-3 in Boyle's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.9%)

Cardinals vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Rays reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-122) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Cardinals vs Rays Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rays. The Cardinals are +140 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -170.

Cardinals vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Rays on Aug. 21, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Rays Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 27, or 50%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 20-18 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 63-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 24 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 17-23 (42.5%).

The Rays have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-66-6).

The Rays have gone 52-71-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 115 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .284 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .449.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Willson Contreras is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks, while slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualified, he ranks 78th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Masyn Winn is batting .260 with a .381 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Lars Nootbaar has 13 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Nootbaar heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double and two RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 121 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .255 and slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 90th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .455 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .269 with 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 29 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .299 with 10 doubles, two triples and 16 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!