Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Houston Astros.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (59-67) vs. Houston Astros (69-58)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FOX

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | HOU: (-100)

BAL: (-118) | HOU: (-100) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168)

BAL: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 1-6, 5.68 ERA vs Jason Alexander (Astros) - 3-1, 4.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Brandon Young (1-6) to the mound, while Jason Alexander (3-1) will answer the bell for the Astros. Young's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Young's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Astros have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Alexander starts. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for two Alexander starts this season -- they won both.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.8%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

Baltimore is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a -100 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Astros are +168 to cover, while the Orioles are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Orioles-Astros on Aug. 21, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 24, or 45.3%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 21-23 when favored by -118 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 123 chances this season.

The Orioles are 58-65-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have a 24-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.5% of those games).

Houston has a record of 17-12 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (58.6%).

The Astros have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-65-4).

The Astros have collected a 62-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 125 hits and an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .470. All three of those stats lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Henderson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average ranks 104th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 124th.

Jordan Westburg has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.326/.473.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 70 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .373.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up a slugging percentage of .459, a team-best for the Astros. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 55th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 117 hits with a .368 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .479.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Yainer Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .255.

Carlos Correa has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .278.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/23/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2024: 14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!