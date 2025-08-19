Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (67-57) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and YES

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | TB: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | TB: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | TB: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 12-7, 3.25 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-9, 4.93 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (12-7, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Shane Baz (8-9, 4.93 ERA). Rodon and his team have a record of 8-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodon's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-12). The Rays have an 11-12-0 record against the spread in Baz's starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Baz's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.9%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Rays are -140 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +116.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Rays game on Aug. 19, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 59, or 57.3%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 46-28 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 122 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 53-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-36).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games).

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-66-6 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 43% of their games this season, going 52-69-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.447), slugging percentage (.687) and total hits (137) this season. He has a .333 batting average.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Judge has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, eight walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .264 with 20 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifiers, he is 59th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is batting .247 with a .451 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has 18 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has collected 120 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .258 and slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 84th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .462 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 27 walks while batting .272.

Chandler Simpson is batting .302 with 10 doubles, two triples and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

