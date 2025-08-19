Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Athletics.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (58-66) vs. Athletics (56-70)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and NBCS-CA

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | OAK: (+132)

MIN: (-156) | OAK: (+132) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 12-5, 2.72 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 6-6, 3.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (12-5) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (6-6) will take the ball for the Athletics. When Ryan starts, his team is 11-11-0 against the spread this season. Ryan's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-8. The Athletics are 11-4-0 ATS in Lopez's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 7-4 record in Lopez's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55.7%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -156 favorite, while the Athletics are a +132 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Athletics game on Aug. 19 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 37 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win 16 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 119 games with a total this season.

The Twins are 60-59-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics are 39-54 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.9% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 12-25 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (32.4%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-57-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics are 64-61-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 99 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which are best among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Trevor Larnach is batting .244 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

Jeffers takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .133 with four walks and an RBI.

Brooks Lee has been key for Minnesota with 89 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Lee heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a team-best .501 slugging percentage. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 20th in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has racked up 96 hits, a team-high for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .306 with 21 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 43 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

6/5/2025: 14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/3/2025: 10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/14/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

