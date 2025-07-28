Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (57-48) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-53)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-124) | TB: (+106)

NYY: (-124) | TB: (+106) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 1-0, 4.35 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 7-5, 2.93 ERA

The probable starters are Cam Schlittler (1-0) for the Yankees and Drew Rasmussen (7-5) for the Rays. Schlittler has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Schlittler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Rasmussen starts, the Rays are 9-8-0 against the spread. The Rays are 2-3 in Rasmussen's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (52.2%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

The Yankees vs Rays moneyline has New York as a -124 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +106 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and New York is +160 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

The Yankees-Rays contest on July 28 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 50 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 47 of 82 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 46 of 104 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 46-58-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays are 19-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 16-13 (55.2%).

The Rays have played in 102 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-58-4).

The Rays have covered 44.1% of their games this season, going 45-57-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is hitting .282 with 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .334 and a slugging percentage of .509.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .287 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in the major leagues.

Anthony Volpe is batting .215 with a .403 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has 17 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Grisham brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a walk and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated a team-best .471 slugging percentage. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Junior Caminero leads his team with 101 hits. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 82nd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jonathan Aranda a has .393 on-base percentage to lead the Rays.

Chandler Simpson is batting .307 with eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/20/2024: 9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

