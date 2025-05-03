Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (19-13) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (14-18)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and FDSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-180) | TB: (+152)

NYY: (-180) | TB: (+152) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | TB: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | TB: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-1, 5.52 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 1-5, 5.03 ERA

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (0-1) for the Yankees and Zack Littell (1-5) for the Rays. Schmidt has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Schmidt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays are 1-5-0 ATS in Littell's six starts with a set spread. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two Littell starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.9%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Rays, New York is the favorite at -180, and Tampa Bay is +152 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rays. The Yankees are +106 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -128.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

Yankees versus Rays, on May 3, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 17 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has not lost in three games this year when favored by -180 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 31 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 16-15-0 against the spread in their 31 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays are 5-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-18-2 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 13-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 52 hits and an OBP of .521, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .777. He's batting .430.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .513 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .361 with eight doubles, three home runs and nine walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .406.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him second, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs and six RBI.

Ben Rice has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.368/.582.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 28 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .453.

Volpe has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a .403 slugging percentage, which leads the Rays. He's batting .248 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team with 28 hits and a .391 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .521.

His batting average ranks 22nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Junior Caminero is batting .248 with six doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Kameron Misner has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .305.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/20/2024: 9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/19/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

